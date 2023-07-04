COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For many, the Fourth of July is a day to celebrate United States Independence. For some, celebrating the holiday can also pose risks, experts state.

Those with medical conditions including asthma, dementia and PTSD can be negatively impacted by fireworks. Children and babies also face risks when exposed to fireworks.

For those with respiratory issues like asthma, smoke from fireworks and cookouts can cause an attack, according to a 2017 post by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The foundation advises those suffering from symptoms to avoid smoke as much as possible by viewing fireworks from indoors, cooking inside or staying clear of the path of smoke when at a barbecue.

Due to the sound they emit, fireworks can also be problematic for those with dementia and PTSD.

“The noise and explosions of nearby fireworks can cause anxiety, fear or agitation for someone living with dementia,” said Jennifer Reeder, Director of Educational and Social Services for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in a press release on June 28.

The press release explained proactively adapting the holiday for those with dementia can include watching televised fireworks to control the noise. People assisting those with dementia can also prepare by warning them about potential sounds before fireworks go off outside.

Veterans and those with PTSD can have adverse reactions to fireworks because the sound can be reminiscent of gunshots or bombs, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America also noted in their press release.

“What some don’t realize is that these colorful celebrations of American freedom can seriously impact the [v]eterans who defended it,” said Matthew Moeller a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Public Affairs Specialist in a 2022 article about the impact of fireworks on veterans.

Last year, the Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHCS) hosted a talk near the Fourth of July to address this topic with the local veteran community, stated CAVHCS Public Affairs Coordinator Tramel Garrett.

In Moeller’s article, Staff Psychologist Annie Tang of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital advised veterans with PTSD not to avoid fireworks and instead learn coping methods for their triggers, as avoidance can be a “short-term fix.”

Tang recommended repeating phrases like, “This is not a combat zone,” and “These are only fireworks,” in order to regroup if triggered. She also said lowering body temperature by using ice or taking a cold shower can help, and making time for enjoyable activities can lower stress overall.

Children are also vulnerable to fireworks. According to a 2022 piece published by Phoenix Children’s hospital, firework sounds can reach over 150 decibels. This can be harmful to children, whose hearing can be negatively impacted by decibels over 85 without ear protection, the article states.

The Phoenix Children’s hospital recommends skipping fireworks altogether or using child-sized earmuffs or earplugs to reduce the noise created by fireworks. It notes earmuffs can be a better option for younger children and babies, whose ears may not be big enough to use earplugs.

Additionally, the Georgia Department of Public Health advised that young children should not handle fireworks or sparklers, which can burn at 2,000 degrees, in a press release on June 30.

If older children wish to handle fireworks or sparklers, the Georgia Department of Health recommended having adult supervision in order to reduce risk of severe burns.