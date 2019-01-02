First baby born in the New Year at St. Francis Hospital

It took an hour after midnight for the new baby in Columbus to be born at St. Francis Hospital. The Foster family welcomed their second baby boy Lewis Geoffrey Foster at approximately 1:06 a.m. Lewis came into the world weighing 6 pounds and measuring 19 ½ inches long. The Foster family says they couldn’t be happier their son’s birthday is on New Year’s Day because it’s the same birthday as their midwife’s.



“We were really surprised when the clock struck midnight and we didn’t have our baby yet, but we got an awesome fireworks show out the window at St. Francis” says Stephanie Foster, Mother of Lewis Geoffrey Foster.



“I’m thrilled to share my birthday with Lewis; It was fun to celebrate New Year’s just after midnight with a sweet new baby,” says Melissa Terry Fish, Certified Nurse Midwife.



Stephanie says she was in labor for 19 hours and traveled an hour and a half to deliver the baby at St. Francis.