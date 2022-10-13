COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Lady of the United States has touched down in Georgia for a two day visit. Mrs. Biden arrived at Fort Benning’s Lawson Air Field on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday evening, the First Lady will be at the National Infantry Museum to meet will military families.

Upon her arrival, Mrs. Biden was be greeted by Brigadier General Peter Jones, U.S. Army (Retired), the President and Chief Operating Officer of the National Infantry Museum Foundation.

Tonight a dinner is being held at the museum with Gold Star Families. Attendees will discuss the Biden administration’s support for the well being of military families and how it is critical to national security.

On Friday, Mrs. Biden will host a roundtable with military families.

WRBL will have continuing coverage of the First Lady’s two day visit.