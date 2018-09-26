FIRST ON 3: Auburn attorney says 58-year-old Lyft driver severely beaten by AU student

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn Lyft driver is recovering from serious injuries after her attorney tells News 3 she was beaten by an Auburn University student after she drove him home from downtown Auburn early Sunday night.

Auburn police confirm to News 3, 20-year-old Jess Erwin Ralston of Auburn was arrested on Monday, September 24th and charged with assault third degree. Police say on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at approximately 1:00 a.m. APD Officers responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Longleaf Drive.

Police say a 58-year-old female from Auburn was assaulted by a male, later identified as Ralston. The victim sustained physical injuries to her face and arm and was transported by ambulance to EAMC for treatment. Monday, September 24th Officers obtained a warrant for Ralston’s arrest charging him with assault third degree; he was located, taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Attorney Trip Walton has identified the woman who was assaulted as 58-year-old Lennie Hartzog. Walton says Hartzog is a local Lyft driver who works several other jobs to make ends meet. Walton says early Sunday morning Hartzog was driving Ralston home from downtown Auburn when he says the Auburn University student assaulted her.

“Early Sunday morning, an Auburn University student assaulted Lennie Hartzog, a local Lyft driver, after driving him home from downtown Auburn. Upon arriving at his destination, he refused to get out of her vehicle, so she called 911. She was instructed to get out of her car, open his door and ask him to exit her vehicle. When she did, he assaulted her causing multiple injuries to her face, shoulder, arm, and hands. The suspect was arrested on felony assault charges,” Walton told News 3.

Ms. Hartzog is being represented by Walton and Catherine Moncus of Walton Law Firm, P.C. in Auburn, Alabama. News 3 is arranging an interview with Ms. Harzog about the incident.

Meanwhile, Auburn police tell News 3 the case remains under investigation, and felony assault charges are possible, depending on the medical determination of the severity of the victim’s injuries.