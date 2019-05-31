FIRST ON 3: LaGrange city management confirms 30 dogs rescued from animal hoarding house
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) - LaGrange city management confirms around 30 dogs have been rescued from an apparent case of animal hoarding.
Hogansville and LaGrange police, Code Enforcement, Animal Services, LPD Community Outreach, and the Troup County Marshal's Office were all on scene at a home on North Bernard Avenue where the mixed bull mastiff dogs were found.
Communications Manager Katie Van Schoor reports nine were puppies and 13 were found on heavy chains, against city ordinance.
The home has been declared unfit for human habitation and the animals are under LaGrange city custody.
