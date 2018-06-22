FIRST ON 3: St. Francis Hospital to cut jobs in the future
COLUMBUS, GA - St. Francis sent News 3 this statement in regards to a number of workers being laid off:
"St. Francis Hospital is committed to providing quality care to our community today and into the future. We are proud to be investing in a new, state-of-the-art electronic health records (EHR) system to better serve our patients’, physicians’ and community’s needs. We anticipate our new EHR platform – Cerner – going live later this year.
The undertaking of aligning our hospital and providers under a new, integrated EHR platform is an enormous task. As to be expected with any significant transition or implementation, this will result in some changes to our internal operations. These changes include the implementation of a new, centralized billing model for our physicians with St. Francis Medical Group, as well as restructuring of our hospital IT department to align with the new system.
Both of these changes will, unfortunately, result in the elimination of some positions. Decisions like this are never easy, and while we are confident this change is in the best for patients, physicians, hospital and community, we regret the personal impact it will have on these individuals. St. Francis is committed to supporting affected employees by offering retention and severance packages, as well as outplacement assistance, including opportunities to apply for open positions within the St. Francis family.
We assure the community this change will not disrupt the quality of care or service they have come to know and expect of St. Francis. In fact, we are confident that once the new EHR system is up and running, it will enhance the patient experience."
