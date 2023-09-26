UPDATE 9/26/23 11:06 a.m.: We’re receiving new details on two major fires in Columbus Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a home on 16th Ave. has been declared a total loss.

CPD also says a family was displaced on Seminary Road.

No word on reported injuries or the cause of the fires at this time. WRBL will update this article as we find out more.

UPDATE 9/26/23 10:30 a.m.: We have a reporter on the scene of Seminary Drive.

We’ll update you with new details as they become available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are on the scene of two separate, ongoing building fires in Columbus on Tuesday morning.

One of our News 3 reporters captured this photo near 16th Ave:

We have another reporter on the way to Seminary Drive in North Columbus. Columbus Fire & EMS Fire Marshal & Division Chief John Shull says another fire is ongoing there.

Stay with WRBL.