 

First responders on scene of crash in Phenix City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Phenix City. At least one vehicle is involved in the crash.

The site of the crash is near Brakesfield Garage off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway North.

According to witnesses on scene, it appears that a car has crashed into power pole.

Currently information about injuries in the crash is not available.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 70° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 51°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 77° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
68°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
66°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

65°

2 AM
Few Showers
36%
65°

65°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
64°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
81°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories