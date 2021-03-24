First responders on scene of crash in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Phenix City. At least one vehicle is involved in the crash.

The site of the crash is near Brakesfield Garage off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway North.

According to witnesses on scene, it appears that a car has crashed into power pole.

Currently information about injuries in the crash is not available.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

