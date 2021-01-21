First responders on scene of crash on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police along with Columbus Fire/EMS officials are on the scene of a crash on Buena Vista Road.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Buena Vista Road at Overlook Drive.

Injuries have been reported, and according to officials three ambulances responded to the scene.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.