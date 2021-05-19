 

First responders on scene of traffic crash on Victory Drive

Local News
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a traffic accident on Victory Drive.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around the 2300 block of Victory Drive near Liberty Utilities.

There is currently no information about injuries in the crash, however the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.


