First responders on the scene of crash in Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Cusseta. The crash happened Friday night at US 27 (State Route 1 Westbound) and US 280 (State Route 520).

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred around 7:00 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved, with one of them being a semi truck.

Officers on scene say there is a fatality in the crash. WRBL News 3 has reached out to the Chattahoochee County Coroner’s Office for confirmation.

Traffic is slow in the area of the crash, and officers are directing traffic. Everyone is advised to use caution.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.