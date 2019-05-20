First round of CSU graduates accept newly guaranteed MCSD teaching contracts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The school year is over for Columbus State University students, but a few of those who graduated Friday will soon walk right back into local schools. This time they'll be using the education they received to give back to local students as their new teachers.

Gina Williams says walking across the CSU graduation stage Friday was just the first step towards her goal to be a worthwhile teacher.

"I'm really just looking forward to changing some students lives and being as much of an impact as my teachers were for me," Williams says to News 3's Mikhaela Singleton.

Williams and other members of her class are the first to take advantage of a newly formed partnership guaranteeing Muscogee County School District teaching contracts to CSU graduates.

"That takes out a lot of the stresses and worry that I would have had, had I not had that guarantee. It really just makes me glad I went to CSU and was afforded that opportunity," Wililams says.

"I also think that says a lot about the confidence the Muscogee County School District has in CSU graduates," she goes on to say.

MCSD Communications Director Mercedes Parham definitely agrees. She says the decision to partner with CSU came in part from the institution's prestegious education program, but also solidifing a relationship that had already been filtering teachers into the school system.

"It was a natural fit, of course, with [CSU] being right here in our backyard, but also the goal is to combat the national teacher shortage crisis that we're seeing," Parham explains.

Parham says so far, 24 students have used the program to pledge to MCSD teaching contracts. She says it's a great response for the first year.

"It's always amazing to be able to retain the future teachers of America who are coming out of CSU, who we already know come from a strong scholastic background. They've already had some time here during their education and this partnership makes it easier for them to stay, if they so choose," she says.

Learn more about the Muscogee County School District and the guaranteed teaching contract program with CSU here.