“Fishing for the Truth;” how one local senior looks to help Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A senior from Brookstone has a heart for helping students at local private school called Truth Spring Academy.

Brooks has been helping out at the Academy since he was in elementary school.

The mission of Truth Spring Academy is to equip children with the tools they need to break generational cycles of poverty and homelessness. Brooks told News 3 why he thinks his work at the Academy is important.

“I think personally education is a leading factor in change, and I think Truth Spring will really help with that in the future.”

Brooks’ latest and most unique fundraiser to help the school is a virtual fishing tournament. Entrants send in photos of their biggest catches along with length and weight information. Prizes go to the top virtual anglers.

The entry fee is $25 and the deadline to register is Nov. 14. All proceeds will go to Truth Spring Academy.

Those interested in participating can download the Fish Donkey app and search for “Fishing for the Truth.”

However, you don’t have to participate in the tournament to donate to the Academy. Brooks says so far they have raised over $1,000.

