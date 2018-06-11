Fitness and fermentation: local brewery offering exercise classes and beer

You no longer have to choose between going to the gym, or getting drinks with friends.

Wild Leap Brew Company’s Summer Sweat Series is pairing exercise and beer.

The LaGrange brewery partnered with Towne Fitness to offer Saturday morning group fitness classes and a beer. The cost of each class is $10 and includes one beverage.

The idea for the Summer Sweat Series was all about community, according to Wild Leap owner, Rob Goldstein.

“We just really want to be active and solidify that connection with the community,” Goldstein says. “Because they’re the reason why we’re here and why we’re thriving today.”

Wild Leap and Towne Fitness have completed three of the eight planned classes of the series. The final four have not yet been scheduled. Following the final class, Wild Leap plans to host a culminating event.

Goldstein calls it an “all day fitness, wellness, spiritual event of some kind.” Details for the event will be released soon.

