Five Piedmont Columbus Regional employees receive Pfizer’s COVID19 Vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five Piedmont Columbus Regional employees were picked at random to receive the first round of the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the five frontline workers chosen are a paramedic, respiratory therapist, an intensive care nurse, a critical care nurse and a doctor of infectious disease.

These five employees are now a part of the emergency use program which means they must complete daily check-ins and receive the required second dose of the vaccine.

A sense of gratitude and relief was expressed by all five of the frontline recipents .

“It affects every part of my life, my job. I don’t want to give it to anybody. I don’t want to get it,” Said April Gillie, Piedmont Respiratory Therapist. “So I’m so thankful that everybody will get this vaccine and do their part.”

Piedmont Paramedic, Richard Sebree, shared his appreciation for being chosen to receive what Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson, is calling an extra coat of armor for our frontline workers.

“Daily when we come to work we deal with people daily coming in the hospital with corona,” said Sebree. “So this is a real boost for everyone.”

More employees were vaccinated and will continue to be vaccinated following the public event.