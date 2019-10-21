Flight that vanished and was found crashed in Raleigh came from Auburn, Columbus

Crews resumed their search Monday morning for a plane that went missing Sunday night near RDU (CBS 17)

(WRBL) – Search crews in Raleigh, N.C. located a plane that had reportedly vanished while approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night. We now know that the flight originated in Auburn, Ala.

RDU officials say that the crews found the plane, a private craft, at 10:02 a.m. near the Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail at William B. Umstead State Park.

A later update this afternoon reported that two people were killed when the plane crashed near the North Carolina airport, beginning an FAA investigation into the crash.

The victims of the crash have been reported as Dr. Harvey Patridge and Patricia Partridge, both age 72, from Terra Ceia, Fla.

Dr. Partridge was a 1974 graduate of Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Now, the plane’s flight number has been released by Todd Storey, the assistant director of the Auburn University Regional Airport.

The flight’s wing number was N534Z, Storey said. Tracking the flight’s departure, records show that the plane had initially taken off from Auburn University Regional, then went to the Columbus Metropolitan Airport before taking off early Sunday afternoon.