HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An accident on Highway 27 involving a flipped dump truck has blocked traffic near the County Line in Harris County.

From Veterans Parkway up to the Muscogee County Line, expect traffic delays and stops.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said that the accident blocked all lanes on Georgia 1 Southbound at West Bonacre Road.

