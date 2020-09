BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – In Barbour County a bridge has been washed out. According to officials with the Barbour County EMA, the bridge at Jack Hightower Road in the Bakerhill Community was washed away by the storm.

There are also reports of flooding in Eufaula on Barbour Street. Additionally there are reports on numerous downed trees in Eufaula and Barbour County.