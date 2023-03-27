This article written around 11 a.m. on March 27 is subject to change as severe weather passes through.
As weather aware conditions continue to impact east Alabama through west Georgia, several counties are experiencing flooding, damage and various closures.
Severe weather moved into the area early Sunday morning, leading to heavy damage in Troup County. As of Monday afternoon, the weather has yet to let up as roads close and damage reports continue to come in.
WRBL has put together a list of impacted areas to help you navigate through another day of severe weather.
Georgia
- POWER OUTAGES: Neighborhoods impacted, Harris County Court House closed
- Spalding County residents asked to evacuate as dam breaks; flash flood emergency issued
- Downed tree causes road blockage in Meriwether County
Troup County
- NWS: Large tornado in Troup County with homes destroyed, trees downed, reported injuries
- Between 80-100 structures damaged in Troup County tornado, five confirmed injured
- Photo Gallery: Sunday morning tornado damage in Troup County
- Both escaped tigers safe and recaptured from Wild Animal Safari
- WATCH HERE: Authorities in Troup County hold news conference following Sunday morning tornado
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Troup County roads experiencing flooding
- Relief supplies for Troup County victims available at the Church of Christ
Alabama
- NWS: Early morning tornado in Macon County reported, area facing damage
- Lake Martin power lines left hanging ‘just above the water’ following severe weather
- Niffer’s roof collapses in downtown Opelika, crews on scene
- BREAKING: Chambers County Highway Department closes ALL roads