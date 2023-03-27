COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Minor flooding is expected in Chattahoochee River today afternoon and until Wednesday morning. The flood stage of the river is 27 feet, and the river is projected to be 30 feet.

Minor flooding will continue along the river upstream and downstream from the Gage on the 14th Street Bridge. The river was 26.3 feet at 11:15 EDT and rising.

According to the forecast, it will rise above Flood Stage this afternoon to 29.6 at midnight. The river will fall early Tuesday morning but rise to 28.5 feet in the evening.

Large portions of the River Walk in Columbus will be flooded up to 3 Feet Deep. The water level reaches the top of the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The Phenix City Amphitheater in Alabama will be flooded up to two feet deep. Portions of the River Walk in Phenix City will also begin to flood.

The river will fall below Flood Stage Wednesday morning.