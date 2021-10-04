Flooding near overpass on 7th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There’s is flooding near the underpass in the 1020 block 7th Avenue.
Many vehicles were forced to turn around due to the water accumulation following heavy rain throughout the day.
According to the National Weather Service, some locations that will experience flash flooding include:
- Columbus
- North Fort Benning
- Upatoi
- Bibb City
- Vista Terrace
- Kenwood
- Edgewood
- Hill
- Saint Marys Hills
- Highland Park
- Benning Hills
- Benning Park
- Avondale
- Custer Road Terrace
- Rose Hill
- Carter Acres
- Battle Park