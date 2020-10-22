LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Florida man breaks a Georgia fishing record a few miles south of Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Florida man recently broke a Georgia record for catching the largest Blue Catfish in Georgia and it was caught just a few miles south of Columbus.

Tim Trone of Havana, Florida, took a weekend trip to visit friends in Georgia and to participate in a fishing tournament. Little did he know at the time that this would be a record-setting weekend for him on the Chattahoochee river. 

“The tail comes out the water and all I thought was man I got my 50-pound fish. I’ve got the 50 pounder, I’ve been wanting to break 50 pounds. It was surreal to think I got my 50-pound fish,” says Trone.

Previously Trone’s catfish record was 40 pounds, so 50 pounds would beat this. However, that number would continue to climb once caught and then weighed on a 100-pound scale. 

“We pulled it up and the bottom scaled out and I knew right then, like I’ve got the Georgia record,” says Trone.

Trone then had to take the fish to another weighing site to hopefully get a more accurate answer to solidify his record-setting catch. 

“I went over there, we weighed the fish and it come out to 110 pounds, 6 ounces. And that’s when it hit me, I know I’m completely official, I’ve got the Georgia State Record,” says Trone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 66°

Thursday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 67°

Friday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 66°

Monday

83° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories