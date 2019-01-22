Florida woman in town for roller derby reunion accused of skating off with friend’s funds

A Pensacola, Fla. woman is in the Muscogee County Jail on nearly $25,000 bond, charged with stealing more than $700 from an elderly friend.

Patricia E. Sawyer, 55, is facing multiple counts of financial fraud for allegedly taking more than $700 from the checking account and a credit card of a family friend.

Sawyer, who has a long history of financial crimes dating back to 1981, appeared in Recorders Court Tuesday morning where Judge Julius Hunter bound the case to Muscogee County Superior Court and ordered her held on $5,000 for exploitation of the elderly, the most serious of the charges. She also faces forgery, theft and financial transaction fraud charges.

Sawyer was in Columbus during November for a roller derby reunion when she connected Bonnie Chambers, 70. She knew Chambers and Columbus police investigator Christie Papay told the court that Sawyer took a check and credit card and made purchases with the funds.

She bought a $350 watch from a downtown jeweler that was going out of business, Papay told the court.

Chambers testified, then told of her feelings after the hearing.

“I felt like I had been raped,” Chambers said after the court hearing. “I was embarrassed. I was ashamed that I let somebody do something like that. There was no way I could control it. And I don’t like not being in control. It just shows how people can be taken advantage of by extending a hand, being a friend and trying to help.”

Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said people need to use caution in situations like these.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of scams people take advantage of,” Hawk said. “Even friends take advantage of friends or people who they think are their friends. Do not make yourself a victim. Pay attention to what’s going on. Monitor what’s going on and don’t put yourself in a position to be taken advantage of.