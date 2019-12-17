Food hub could benefit Columbus-area farmers as well as consumers in poorer areas

There is a serious discussion about Columbus landing a food hub in the near future.

A food hub is officially designated by the United States Department of Agriculture.

On Monday, a group of local growers, restaurant owners and non-profit managers listened as officials from the University of Georgia discussed a feasibility study the university conducted.

The River Valley Regional Commission secured a $50,000 grant for the study. Now, local growers, restaurant owners and non-profit organizations have to figure out a way to make it work here.

A food hub is a facility that works with local farmers to aggregate, store, process, distribute and market their produce and food products.

It’s a fancy name for a cooperative.

Daniel Hord is the manager of TurnTime Farms in Ellerslie. They produce beef, pork, chicken and eggs that are delivered to customers in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’ve have worked the last four years trying to develop a distribution model that works for a small farm individually,” Hord said. “And it’s been a struggle to do it as a standalone farm. To be a small farm that wants to remain small, we are glad to see the cooperative effort.”

TurnTime has its own distribution system that serves about 140 customers.

“Finding and getting the end our product to the end consumer is the biggest hurdle we face each day,” Hord said. “We spend so much time and energy in producing it, we don’t have a distribution model where we can still send trucks out and make it a profitable market.”

Another benefit of a food hub would be to allow the distribution of fresh food to underserved markets.

There could be more than $100,000 in federal grants and other funding to start a food hub in this region.

The theory is to bring small farmers together to get their produce and products into the hands of consumers. It would be a benefit to smaller growers — people who typically sell their goods at local farmers’ markets.

It could also benefit those who can’t afford fresh produce. North Highland would be a prime area to target such a venture, says Open Door Community House Executive Director Kim Jenkins.

“There are a lot of federal grants, some local grants, ideally, some foundation funding and support that will help provide for some meals that are going to be developed, some packaging for those meals to really make it an opportunity for the people who need it the most to get it directly into their hands,” she said.