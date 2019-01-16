Former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts announces transfer to Oklahoma

Former Crimson Tide Quarterback Jalen Hurts is heading to the Big 12.

In a letter posted to The Players’ Tribune, Hurts announced, “I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student.”

Hurts thanked Alabama fans for their support and said he’s proud to have graduated from the Universitry of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

He also had a message for his new family at Oklahoma:

“So to my about-to-be family in Norman, I truly appreciate you for bringing me on board. Y’all don’t know me yet……… but just for now, to introduce myself: I’m a motivated coach’s son from the Eastside of Houston, and I love to play ball. ”