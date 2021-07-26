Former Chamber executive Amy Bryan takes over non-profit that runs Meals on Wheels

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce executive has been named the new CEO of Direct Services, a non-profit organization that operates Meals on Wheels.

The Direct Services Board announced they Amy Bryan hired Monday morning in a news release.

Previously, Bryan has been executive Vice President of Leadership & Community Development for the chamber.

“Amy has been in integral part of the Chamber of Commerce for over 13 years, she will be sorely missed but we are excited to watch her flourish in her new role and continue to be a great asset to the Columbus Community” said Pace Halter, COO of WC Bradley Real Estate and Chair of the Chamber.

The search for the new Chief Executive Officer began in September of last year. The search was facilitated by the volunteer effort of Gary Landwirth, CEO of the non-profit management and executive search and development firm Giving Ideas, LLC in Asheville, NC., according to the news release.

“I have been following Direct Services for the last several years and have watched the organization grow in the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond. I look forward to working with the incredibly dedicated professional team to continue accelerating the mission of Direct Services.” Bryan said.