Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.

As previously reported, Tomlinson was hesitant to announce an official campaign until Abrams had made the decision not to run for U.S. Senate following her loss in the governor's race. Tomlinson had already set up an exploratory committee in preparation, but had officially been waiting until Abrams' own announcement.

Now, Tomlinson's senate campaign is underway, with the former mayor promising to bring change to Washington for the betterment of her fellow Georgians if elected.

"I’m running for US Senate in 2020 because the Washington power structure isn’t working for us. And if we keep sending the wrong people to Washington, it never will," said Tomlinson.