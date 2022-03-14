COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The former Muscogee County District Attorney who is currently in state prison on a public corruption conviction has volunteered to surrender his law license.

In a court filing dated Jan 27, 2022, former District Attorney Mark Jones told the court he would voluntarily surrender his law license, according to court documents obtained by News 3.



He acknowledged that such surrender is tantamount to disbarment.

A spokesperson for the state Supreme Court said the request is still pending and no action has been taken.



Jones has been an active member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia since Nov. 1, 2007.



He pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2021 in Superior Court to influencing witnesses, two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer, and violation of oath by a public officer.



He was immediately taken into custody and began serving a one-year sentence. He remains in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Jones as elected DA in November 2020 and took office in January 2021. He was indicted by a special Grand Jury in September 2021, accused of criminal misconduct while in office and public corruption.



Jones asked for a speedy trial and it was granted Judge Katherine Lumsden of Houston County. A Muscogee County Superior Court jury was posied to convict Jones on multiple charges and hung on other charges when the trial was halted by the guilty plea.

At the center of the charges was a videotape in which Jones appeared to ask an off-duty Columbus Police officer to lie under oath in order to upgrade a manslaughter charge to the more serious charge of murder.

He also offered Chief Assistant DA Sheneka Terry money for a murder conviction, in violation of state law. Jones also offered an assistant district attorney money to say her murder case was ready for trial when she had told him it wasn’t.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office painted Jones as a win-at-all-costs prosecutor.





