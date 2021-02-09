Former FBI Assistant Special Agent tapped to fill the role of Auburn Assistant Police Chief

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has selected a former FBI Assistant Special Agent as its new Assistant Police Chief. According to officials, Michael D. Harris has been tapped to fill the role, following the retirement of former Assistant Police Chief Scott Mingus.

Harris, an Auburn native and graduate of Auburn University, has two decades of experience with the FBI.

During Harris’ time with the FBI he worked on assignments across the country including in Texas, Washington DC, California, Mississippi, Alabama, Virginia, and Florida. His assignments in the FBI were primarily focused on Violent Crime, Technical/Special Operations, and Cyber investigations

Harris previously worked for Auburn Police as a patrol officer from 1994 through 1999.

Harris has been married to his wife, Ivy who is also an Auburn native, for 25 years. They are parents to three daughters.

Harris is glad to be back in his hometown. “I am extremely excited to return home to continue my service to the city and community I love”, said Harris.