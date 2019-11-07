Former Marine helps folks cope with PTSD

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL ) – It is estimated that 22 veterans commit suicide each day. These brave men and women who have served faithfully continue to fight each day – even after their time of service is complete.

Victor Marx, a former Marine, and founder of ‘All Things Possible’ is on a mission to save lives and help people dealing with trauma.

“We help both active duty, military personnel and veterans to help build a resiliency and understanding of what post-traumatic stress is,” Marx says.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 7 to 8 percent of the population will experience PTSD at some time in their lives. But it may be higher for military veterans, depending largely on which conflict they endured.

“You’re going to experience things and there is a way to overcome it and not be overcome by it,” Marx says.

One of his core initiatives is to help women and children affected by ISIS or trauma overseas.. and he does that with a specific type of dog.

“We were given a tier 1 K9 and these are dogs that are trained to provide security and at the flip of a switch be able to be therapy dogs for women and children. She looks for threats in any room and any position that we’re in. If there are movements then she’ll key up on it. She’ll even let me know if I’m not paying attention and then if need be, she’ll hit a threat,” he says.

Tim Kennedy assisted Marx during his three-day stay in Columbus as he reached out to help folks with PTSD. “Huge impact because of his life, what he’s done and the wisdom he can share on processing things you’ve been through,” Marx says.

Marx went through years of post-traumatic stress from his service and his life before the Marine Corps caused him to nearly take his own life.

He understands the needs and struggles that soldiers go through while in service, and after, and has developed specific products to help with PTSD including two critically acclaimed series, Triggered and Triggered Too, that provide the tools soldiers need to fight another day.

Additionally, Victor and his team are bringing “The Never Give Up Tour” to eight US Army bases to reach and encourage active soldiers to persevere even after they complete their time of service. As part of the tour, Victor will bring a message of encouragement, give actionable tools to cope with the PTSD and prevent it before it starts, along with providing fun “dog demos” featuring his personal security canines “Regan” and “Scout”, and actionable steps that service members can use to address the issues they’re facing.

If you would like more information, you can visit his website here.