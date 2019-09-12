Former Muscogee County School District teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct with student

A former Muscogee County School district teacher has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Officials with the district say they were notified by a student on August 23, 2019 of rumors alleging inappropriate contact between teacher Dominique Evans, and a student during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year.

The allegations were immediately reported to the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services and the Columbus Police Department.

Evans had resigned from his position on May 7, 2019.

News 3 is working to learn what charges Evans is facing.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.