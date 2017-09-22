Former President Jimmy Carter visits Georgia Southwestern University

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Former President Carter signed his signature yet again on the campus of Georgia Southwestern University.

He is being honored along the school’s presidential plaza. Both Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter attended Georgia Southwestern from 1941-1942.

When he started working on the state level, the former president and governor believed Georgia Southwestern should go from being a two year college to a four year university.

Many students that attend the university say it’s exciting knowing a former president attended their school.

“It’s pretty cool but like knowing that he went here and going to class and everything like he walked around here on campus too and everything and how everyone knows who he is obviously,” says Jake Shepherd, a freshman at Georgia Southwestern University

President Carter is from nearby Plains, Georgia, and chose to live on campus while attending school.

“I wanted to be totally emerged in the college experience, so I stayed in a dormitory here I was one of the few people here who lived that close who did that,” says former President Jimmy Carter.

The former president says he’s now writing his 32nd book as he continues to work at his non-profit organization, the Carter Center.