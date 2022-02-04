Former Russell County coach Tony Rasmus eligible to return to classroom

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 has learned former Russell County baseball coach Tony Rasmus has won an appeal to lift the suspension enacted by the Russell County Board of Education.

Rasmus was suspended for eight months in the wake of an on the field incident last year involving one his former players. He was removed as baseball coach, but retained as a teacher.

Rasmus has been suspended without pay this school year.

His appeal was heard this week by retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Terry Butts.

Butts reversed the suspension meaning Rasmus us eligible to return as a teacher and will recieve nearly 43 thousand dollars in lost pay.

Russell County Superintendent Brenda Coley said they have just received the order and the board does not have a comment and this time and will meet next week.

