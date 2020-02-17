Former Second Lady delivers keynote address at 35th Annual Black History Month Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made a visit to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Dr. Biden served as the keynote speaker for the 35th annual Black History Month Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Monday morning.

Dr. Biden spoke to a sold out crowd on the power of education. She acknowledged some students still lack opportunities because they battle poverty. She also praised the Columbus community for its progressive leaders who have paved the way for positive change and expressed her passionate belief that kindness is the answer to many of the problems facing America.

“You know there’s such power in kindness. It can pull us back to ourselves. It can build the bonds of communities and it can mend the fault lines of our broken hearts,” said Dr. Biden.

Congressman Sanford Bishop organizes the breakfast each year and lined up Dr. Biden to be this year’s keynote speaker.