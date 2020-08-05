Former soldier and educator runs for seat on Phenix City’s first elected school board

News Three is your local elections headquarters. Tonight we continue our look at the candidates trying to make history by becoming members of the city’s first elected school board.

Former educator, coach turned businessman, James Elliott Patrick is running for the District 2, Place 1 seat.

Patrick says he loves serving the community and wants to use his experience in a number of areas to help kids excel. He says kids need to learn character development with terms like equity, love, trust and joy as well as academics.

“Academically I think we’re doing a good job so far but I’d like to see test scores continue to improve so kids can get more scholarships and also see more kids prepared for jobs after graduation. Athletically a state football championship is good but I’d like to see some championships in other sports and see more scholarships out there for the kids,” said James Elliott Patrick, candidate for Phenix City Board of Education, District 2, Place 1.

Patrick says not all kids will excel academically and athletically but they all can excel in life.

He has an opponent in the race, Bennie Steve Franklin. The election is August 25.

