Former Synovus commercial banker sentenced for defrauding bank and tax evasion

Former commerical banker for Synovus, John E. Evans, 48, of Columbus, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and three years supervised release following his admission of guilt in “defrauding the bank and evading taxes on his illegal earnings,” according to U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler, Middle District of Georgia.

Evans will also be required to pay $166,480.94 in restitution to Synovus, and $221,357 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. The former banker admitted guilt to four counts of Bank Fraud and four counts of Tax Evasion on Nov. 28, 2018.

Evans’ signed plea agreement stated that the fraud occurred between July 2, 2013 and May 24, 2017 “while he worked as a commercial banker for Synovus. He reportedly “managed some of hte largest clients for Synovus and diverted $1,046,602 in Synovus client funds” to a personal account at another bank.

Records of Evans’ finances showed that the funds he siphoned away were used to pay for a large variety of “personal expenses, including payments on vehicles, credit card bills, vacations, jewelry, and cash withdrawals.” Evan also “failed to pay income taxes on the stolen money,” totaling the $221,357 that he must pay to the IRS.

The case was investigated by the IRS, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin Hyde Prosecuted the case.

“This defendant will pay a high price for breaching the trust of his clients and his employer. Fraud and tax evasion are serious crimes that carry serious punishment. Our office stands with corporate and citizen victims by prosecuting these crimes and holding fraudsters accountable for their conduct,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the FBI and the IRS for their outstanding work on this matter. I also want to thank Synovus for partnering with law enforcement to ensure this defendant is brought to justice.”

A representative of Synovus released a statement following the case’s conclusion.

“We are grateful to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia for bringing this matter to a conclusion, and we are pleased that no customer incurred a loss as result of Mr. Evans’ actions,” said Lee Underwood, Communications Director for Synovus.

Now that sentencing has been completed, Evans will serve his sentence. There is no possibility of parole in the federal system.