Former U.S. Congressman, Columbus native Jack Brinkley passes away at 88

Family and friends confirm Jack Brinkley, a Columbus born and raised politician and attorney, passed away early Wednesday morning.

Brinkley celebrated his 88th birthday in December and lost his son in November. He served in the U.S. Congress representing Georgia from 1967 to 1983. Before that, he served Columbus in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1965-1966 .

Congressman Sanford Bishop, who now represents Columbus in Brinkley’s place, released a statement on his predecessor’s death. It reads: