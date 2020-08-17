Fort Benning cancels 2020 Oktoberfest celebration

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning has made the decision to cancel its annual Oktoberfest celebration due to concerns over COVID-19.

The event is traditionally held the third weekend in October at Uchee Creek Campground and Marina. The festival includes a 10k Cross-Country Run and multiple other festive activities scheduled throughout the three-day event.

Officials say the decision to cancel the event was made with careful consideration for the safety of soldiers, retirees, family members, and the community.

According to officials, over the next year with improved health conditions, the plan is to have Oktoberfest return in 2021.

