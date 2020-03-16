Fort Benning cancels all graduations and family day events

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL)- As a preventive measure for COVID-19, the Commanding

General of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning has canceled all graduations and family days until further notice.

“The COVID-19 threat is real and spreading,” said Command General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “It is imperative that we protect the thousands of Soldiers, of all ranks, who train at and will depart Fort Benning to join units around the globe. As such, we must minimize the vectors that could cause spread of the virus.”

Brito says the decision to cancel events was made with the well-being of everyone in mind. “Acknowledging that canceling large public gatherings disrupts many plans, this is in the best interest of our Soldiers, families, civilians and community partners,” says Brito. “The Army is inherently risky by nature. However, safety is an integral part to daily operations. We can never fully mitigate every hazard but we can minimize hazards to the maximum extent possible.”

At this time, Fort Benning has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. Martin Army Community Hospital is screening patients that meet the criteria for testing and is testing as appropriate.



Fort Benning officials say everyone should practice social distancing if in the public.

Officials also say commanders and public health personnel should use Health Protection Condition levels to guide specific actions in response to a health threat. These include preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, staying home when feeling ill, and avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

Individuals should self-isolate if symptomatic. In order to protect others, if exposed to COVID-19, individuals should self-quarantine for 14 days to protect others, according to Fort Benning officials. Those who need advice on COVID-19 or think they have been exposed should call the Tricare nurse advice line is at 800-874-2273 and select option 1.