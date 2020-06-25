Fort Benning cancels Independence Celebration due to COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning is canceling its Independence Celebration due to concerns over COVID-19.

Officials say the decision to cancel the event was made after careful consideration in an effort to safeguard the community from the spread of the virus.

The event had been scheduled to happen on August 22, and would have included concerts, vendors, demonstrations, and fireworks.

However Fort Benning is planning a celebration for 2021.

The Independence Celebration for 2021 is scheduled for June 26 next summer. Officials say fortunately multiplatinum singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer, and recording artist, Macy Kate, have both agreed to return next year for the celebration.

Fort Benning is looking forward to planning an incredible event for 2021. According to officials, the Independence Celebration will continue to celebrate our nation’s independence, and provide soldiers and their families a safe environment to enjoy music, food, military demonstrations, and more.

More information on the 2021 Independence Celebration festivities is available at

benning.armymwr.com.