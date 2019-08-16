Fort Benning celebrates National Airborne Day

Fort Benning celebrated National Airborne Day with official parachute demonstrations from teams on post.

Family members and veterans visited the Fryar Drop Zone this morning to see the Silver Wings, Golden Knights, and the Liberty Team commemorate 79 years of the Army’s Airborne.

The paratroopers were all wearing uniforms from different eras to signify when certain jumps were made. Command Sergeant Major Roy Young says there’s no better place to celebrate today than the birthplace of the Army’s Airborne.

“It’s an incredible honor simply because this is where the test platoon was established and the first jump was made. So, if you take it all the way back to 16 August it’s tremendous and it’s just a blessing to be here,” Young said.

The final jump was made by the U.S. Army Airborne School’s training cadre. Those groups of paratroopers will graduate from Airborne School August 17th.