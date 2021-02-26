 

Fort Benning Chaplain builds hospital in Uganda

Local News

(WRBL) – Army Chaplain Captain Alfie Jelks is concerned about the welfare of his soldiers and their families. His love for helping others though extends well beyond the gates of Fort Benning, Georgia. 

“I started doing missionary work in Uganda 20 years ago,” said Captain Alfie Jelks, a Fort Benning Chaplain.

On his first trip, he took bags filled with dental and school supplies, shoes, clothing and over- the-counter medications.

“My intentions were when I got to Africa, whoever I saw that was in need, and if they can use some of the stuff out of my bags, then I was going to help them,” said Captain Jelks.

His mission trips laid the foundation for his non-profit established in 2012 called The Soul of My Footprint. Each year he collects shoes and takes them *and a group of supporters to Uganda, but in 2017 he took a medical team. Now in 2021 he’s building a hospital there which bears the name of the non-profit.

“Most of the people we saw there never saw a doctor. You know they never, they couldn’t afford to go see a doctor so there was a need,” said Captain Jelks.

Electricity for the 4,000 square foot facility was a concern, but the utility agency in Uganda donated a transformer, poles, wires and manpower to not only light a hospital but the entire village as well. Captain Jelks hopes to open it in September of this year. 

Columbus Dentist Dr. Cathy Cook is opening a dental practice at the hospital in Uganda. 

If you’d like to help make the efforts to get the hospital up and running you can donate by visiting The Soul Of  My Footprint on Facebook or Instagram or click here.

