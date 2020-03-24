Fort Benning employee tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home

A Fort Benning employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release put out by the post’s public affairs office.

This is the third case associated with the Army installation adjacent to Columbus.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare received positive results on March 22 from the Columbus Health Department.

This individual had contact with a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fort Benning officials.

Since March 16, this individual has been in self-quarantine at home, which is located off the post, and has followed all protective measures as outlined by the CDC, the news release stated.

“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning will take the necessary precautions to protect our community to the best of our ability,” said Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito, the Fort Benning commander. “We will make decisions based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change. We will continue to work with our local partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, our families and our communities.”

The first two cases reported in Muscogee County had a connection to Fort Benning’s Martin Army Hospital.

The new case was reported last Thursday. A patient at St. Francis Emory Healthcare had tested positive for the virus. Two days later, it was learned the patient had been transported from Martin Army Hospital to St. Francis Emory.

That patient has been treated in isolation, a St. Francis spokesperson said. That patient had recently traveled overseas and was the spouse of a military retiree, according to a Fort Benning spokesperson.

The second case was reported on Saturday, two days later, It was a family member who traveled overseas and returned to Georgia in early March, according to a news release put out by Fort Benning.

The patient is not being identified and is self-quarantined at home, which is off-post. A West Central Health District spokesperson said that self-quarantine was being done in Muscogee County.

The two cases are not believed to be connected.





