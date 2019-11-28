Fort Benning gives back to soldiers with a Thanksgiving feast

Soldiers poured into the mess halls on post to partake in a buffet of popular Thanksgiving foods. Leadership from different units were also there to help serve.

Marshall Fowler, quality assurance specialist, says he’s spent the holiday with the soldiers for over 40 years and it never gets old.

“Some of them grew up in poverty. Some of them grew up rich. Who knows, but Thanksgiving for the military we want to make sure that it’s the most ultimate and the best meal that they have ever seen in their lives,” Fowler said.

Cooks spent the last couple of days preparing to serve over 15,000 meals to soldiers. Fowler says not only was the food cooked with love, but he wanted soldiers to be an awe when they walked in as well.

“I just saw cornbread and I was really excited and then everything else kind of hit second. So, that was pretty cool. I’ve been seeing them decorate, but I didn’t think it was going to be this big. Like the table cloths it’s pretty extravagant,” Mckenzie Fitts said.

For many of the soldiers, this is their first year not being with their family for the holiday. Levon Hardy is from California. He says although he’s a long way from home, he’s looking forward to trying something new this Thanksgiving.

“It’s more unique. I’ve been in California my whole life, so like I’ve gone through the same routine over and over every year. Now that I’ve flew all the way out here I’m meeting people from all around the world. They’ll put in all their unique traditions and I can see how that kind of works. I guess it’s just a better way than doing the same thing over,” Hardy said.

Like many of the soldiers, Hardy says he considers his friends on post to be a second family. Although it’s bittersweet not being home with family they say they are thankful for their home away from home.