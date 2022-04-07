FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Military officials from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and United Service Organizations representatives will host a groundbreaking ceremony on April 12, 2022, at 2 p.m., to mark the first day of construction for the new USO Center at Fort Benning.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and USO collaborated to facilitate the creation of the new USO Center. The center will offer programs and services to over 40,000 active duty service member and their families residing at Fort Benning.

The commanding general Major General Patrick J. Donahoe, the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, USO President Jim Whaley, and USO Executive Director Mary Lou Austin of USO Georgia will kick off the ceremony.

“The U.S. Army and the USO have a long-standing partnership in caring for Soldiers and families,” said

Donahoe. “Adding a USO center at the center of Main Post will physically put people first. It will be a lynchpin of our community at Fort Benning.”

The new USO center will serve as a place where service members and their families can participate in special programs. The center will also offer an alcohol-free lounge, free internet connectivity for guests, healthy snacks, and several forms of entertainment, including board games, video games, TV, books, and more.

“The USO is grateful for the tremendous support and coordination we have received from Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership in establishing a USO center at Fort Benning,” said Whaley. “USO centers are the

cornerstone of USO service delivery, and we excited to provide high quality, generationally relevant programs and services to over the 40,000 service members and their families who call Fort Benning home.”

Additionally, the center will offer programming for special observances and holidays throughout the year. The USO Center will also include a Mobile USO Unit located at Fort Benning.

The mobile unit will travel throughout the state and across the U.S. southeast region, offering the USO’s services and programs to service members and their families.