Fort Benning issues statement following soldier’s death

Following the tragic shooting death of Sgt Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, Fort Benning is releasing a statement on Sgt. Paonessa’s passing:
“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend our sincere
condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, 26, of
Smith’s Station, Alabama. Paonessa was assigned to Task Force 1-28, 3rd
Infantry Division. He died June 13 in Lee County, Alabama.
Paonessa, an infantryman (11B), joined the Army in September 2013 and had two
overseas combat deployments to Afghanistan.
The cause of his death remains under investigation.“
–Cristina M. Piosa, Maneuver Center of Excellence – Fort Benning, Georgia Public Affairs Office
Sgt. Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa was shot and killed in Phenix City on Thursday, June 13, 2019. His wife Brittnay Ryals Paonessa, 27, has been charged with murder in the shooting.
