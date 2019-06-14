Fort Benning issues statement following soldier’s death

Following the tragic shooting death of Sgt Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa , Fort Benning is releasing a statement on Sgt. Paonessa’s passing:

“ The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend our sincere

condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa , 26, of

Smith’s Station, Alabama. Paonessa was assigned to Task Force 1-28, 3rd

Infantry Division. He died June 13 in Lee County, Alabama.

Paonessa , an infantryman ( 11B ), joined the Army in September 2013 and had two

overseas combat deployments to Afghanistan.

The cause of his death remains under investigation. “

–Cristina M. Piosa , Maneuver Center of Excellence – Fort Benning , Georgia Public Affairs Office

Sgt. Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa was shot and killed in Phenix City on Thursday, June 13, 2019. His wife Brittnay Ryals Paonessa , 27, has been charged with murder in the shooting.