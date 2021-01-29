Fort Benning Military Police investigating after rounds found embedded in several Patton Village homes

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning Military Police are investigating after ammunition rounds were found embedded in several homes in Patton Village at Fort Benning last week.

Investigators say it is unknown if the rounds originated on or off of the installation.

The rounds have been collected by investigators for further evaluation and investigation, according to officials.

Military investigators say they are working with local law enforcement to narrow down the source of the rounds and develop possible leads for where they came from.

Military Police say anyone who might have information about the investigation should call 911.

A release issued by Garrison Commander Colonel Matthew Scalia and Garrison CSM Brett Johnson says officials at Fort Benning are very concerned by the incident and want to get to the bottom of how it happened.