Fort Benning Military Police investigating after rounds found embedded in several Patton Village homes

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning Military Police are investigating after ammunition rounds were found embedded in several homes in Patton Village at Fort Benning last week.
Investigators say it is unknown if the rounds originated on or off of the installation.
The rounds have been collected by investigators for further evaluation and investigation, according to officials.
Military investigators say they are working with local law enforcement to narrow down the source of the rounds and develop possible leads for where they came from.
Military Police say anyone who might have information about the investigation should call 911.
A release issued by Garrison Commander Colonel Matthew Scalia and Garrison CSM Brett Johnson says officials at Fort Benning are very concerned by the incident and want to get to the bottom of how it happened.
“We are deeply troubled by this. We understand your fear, anxiety, and anger. Cases like this remind us that we must always be vigilant as the safety of our families is of the utmost importance. We are doing all that we can to that end. We are confident Fort Benning remains a safe place to live and your cooperation in reporting any suspicious activity is vital. If you witness something in the future, please call 911 immediately.”