Fort Benning no longer considered for housing migrant children, Mayor Skip Henderson confirmed

Fort Benning is no longer being considered to house unaccompanied minors crossing the border, Mayor Skip Henderson confirmed to News 3 late this afternoon.

The mayor received the notice from an official with the Department of Health and Human Services about 4 p.m. that the military installation would no longer be a possible location to house the children in US custody.

Last Tuesday, Henderson received a “courtesy call” from the Department of Health and Human Services letting him know that Fort Benning was under consideration for the program.

At the Mayor was told that “HHS had identified a potential building at Fort Benning along with DOD officials and will be touring the post.”

“They said nothing was imminent,” Henderson said last week. They did not identify the building on post that they would be looking at to house unaccompanied migrant children who had been detained at the U.S./Mexico Border. More than 40,000 children have been detained in the last seven months and separated from their parents.

HHS is looking at military installations as a potential housing solution. CBS News reported that HHS and DOD officials toured Fort Benning on Wednesday. Henderson said the HHS spokesman told him that she would “get back to him” when a decision was made.”