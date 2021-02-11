 

Fort Benning officials looking to identify family of man found on base

UPDATE 07:17 p.m. – Columbus Police have identified the man as 18-year-old William Willey using fingerprints.

If anyone knows of any family or friends of Willey or has any information about him, they should contact Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222 or 706-545-5223.

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning officials are asking for helping finding the family of a man found on base.

Officials say the man has identified himself as Konstantine Mesias. According to officials he cannot remember where he came from or where he lives.

So far, officials have not been able to find anyone connected to Mesias.

Mesias is currently safe at Martin Army Community Hospital.

Anyone who has any information about this man should contact Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222 or 706-545-5223.

