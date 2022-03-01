Fort Benning will conduct an authorized burn within the C01 and C02 training areas March 1, 2022. The wind will be predicted and may shift due to the different weather conditions throughout the day.

Important Note: The C01 and C02 training areas have not been burned in five years due to adverse weather conditions when the areas were not in use for the military. Large debris and remnants will fume for 1-2 days after the burning is completed today. Smoke from fuming debris cannot be avoided after an authorized burn.

It is expected that areas surrounding the burn units will have some smog at night due to the fuming of large debris. The Sandhill Cantonment area may receive these fumes from the burning from the night of the remnants that will travel down drainage from the burn areas.

For more information here.